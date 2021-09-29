Global Fitness Trackers Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 19.6% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Fitness Trackers Market by Device Type (Fitness Bands, Smartwatch, and Others), Display Type (Monochrome and Colored), Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and Compatibility (iOS, Android, Windows, Tizen, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Fitness Trackers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global fitness trackers market size was valued at $17,907 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $62,128 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. Fitness trackers are devices used to track and monitor fitness-related data such as calorie consumption, distance covered, heartbeat rate, sleep duration, sweat rate, and body temperature. These devices are wirelessly synced with a smartphone or a computer. They are incorporated with software and sensors to enhance the connectivity to share and exchange data. They are widely used in sports and fitness centers to monitor fitness and health-related parameters.

The global fitness trackers market is currently growing at a significant rate, owing to increase in use of fitness trackers among the young population. In addition, upsurge in disposable income and increase in expenditure on wearable technology propel the growth of the fitness trackers market. Moreover, advancements in technology, increase in health consciousness among consumers, and rise in demand for fitness trackers from fitness centers are some key factors driving the overall market growth. However, high costs of these devices, data theft risk, and rise in competition from local players hamper the fitness trackers market growth.

The report segments the global fitness trackers industry on the basis of device type, display type, sales channel, compatibility, and geography. Based on device type, the market is categorized into fitness bands, smartwatches, and others. By display type, it is classified into monochrome display and colored display. In terms of sales channel, it is divided into online and offline. Depending on compatibility, it is classified into iOS, android, windows, tizen, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players of the fitness trackers industry have adopted product development as their key developmental strategy to strengthen their foothold in the fitness trackers market. The key players profiled in the report include Fitbit Inc., Samsung, Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearables Inc., Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc.

FITNESS TRACKERS MARKET SEGMENTS

By Device Type

– Wrist Bands

– Smart Watch

– Others

By Display Type

– Monochrome Display

– Colored Display

By Sales Channel

– Online Sales

– Retail Sales

By Compatibility

– iOS

– Android

– Windows

– Tizen

– Others

By Geography

– North America – U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe – Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific – China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA – Brazil

– UAE

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

