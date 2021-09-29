Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Status, Segment, Share, Size and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025

Detailed analysis of the “GPS Tracking Devices Market” helps to understand the various types of GPS Tracking Devices Services that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

The GPS Tracking Devices are the devices used for vehicles, airplane and ships tracking by GPS system.

USA is the dominate producer of GPS Tracking Devices, followed by Canada, And USA expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of GPS Tracking Devices was lower year by year from 102 USD/Unit in 2012 to 101 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 33% in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of GPS Tracking Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

GPS Tracking Devices Market by Product Type:

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

GPS Tracking Devices Market by Application:

Track Cars

Track Asset

Track Persons

GPS Tracking Devices Market Key Manufacturers:

Calamp Corporation

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Orbocomm Inc.

Geotab Inc

Trackimo LLC

Xirgo Technologies, Inc

Laipac Technology

Verizon Wireless

Tomtom International Bv

Spark Nano

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global GPS Tracking Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of GPS Tracking Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GPS Tracking Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GPS Tracking Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of GPS Tracking Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 GPS Tracking Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 GPS Tracking Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Standalone Tracker

2.2.2 OBD Device

2.2.3 Advance Tracker

2.3 GPS Tracking Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 GPS Tracking Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Track Cars

2.4.2 Track Asset

2.4.3 Track Persons

2.5 GPS Tracking Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Three: Global GPS Tracking Devices by Players

3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global GPS Tracking Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued

