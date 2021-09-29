Global High Performance Computing Market 2019-2025: AMD (US), Atos (France), AWS (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cray (US), DDN (US), Dell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi Vantara (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US)
Global High Performance Computing Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025
The growing requirement to process large volumes of data with speed and accuracy has fueled the adoption of HPC solutions.
The government and defense application area is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In 2018, the global High Performance Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
AMD (US)
Atos (France)
AWS (US)
Cisco Systems (US)
Cray (US)
DDN (US)
Dell (US)
Fujitsu (Japan)
Hitachi Vantara (US)
HPE (US)
Huawei (China)
IBM (US)
Inspur (China)
Intel (US)
Lenovo (US)
Microsoft (US)
NEC (Japan)
NetApp (US)
NVIDIA (US)
The Reports analysis High Performance Computing market in Global by Products Type:
On-Premises
Cloud
The reports analysis High Performance Computing market in Global by application as well:
Financial Services
Education
Manufacturing
Media
Medical
Energy
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
-To analyze global High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
-To present the High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
