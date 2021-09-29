Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market 2019 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2025

Industrial Cybersecurity is designed to protect industrial environments from cyber threats at all stages. Industrial cybersecurity is a highly growing and dynamic area of concern. It includes industrial control systems, the software and hardware solutions, and network security. These cyber security solutions are designed for the secured operation of machines and plants in industries. Increasing adoption of cloud security solutions; growing adoption of IoT in industrial control systems; rising number of cyber-crime related incidents in different end use industries

On the basis of type, the network security held the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of web-based applications and the rising security breaches targeting industrial infrastructure and plant operations, wherein hackers try to gain access to sensitive data.

Of all the major end-user industries, the power industry held the largest share of the industrial cybersecurity market in 2017. Technological advancements are being carried out in the power industry to increase the production efficiency. The increasing dependence on technologies is making the power sector more prone to cyber threats. These advancements would significantly increase the demand for industrial cybersecurity solutions. Industry players are developing various products for the security of the industrial sector.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Honeywell

ABB

Cisco

Schneider Electric

McAfee

Siemens

Dell

Symantec

Rockwell

Kaspersky Lab

Startup Ecosystem

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemical and Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

