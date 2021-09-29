GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FLUE GAS TREATMENT SYSTEMS & SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025
Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Industry
Industrial flue gas treatment systems & services are nothing but a bunch of technologies and tools used to eliminate hazardous gas elements such as nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide from the air. These contaminants are introduced into the surrounding air due to industrial emissions.
According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services can be divided as follows:
The first main kind is Desulfurization, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 29.79% in 2018.
Another main kinds is Particulate Control and DeNOx, for many companies, Particulate Control and DeNOx is attractive because of the market consumption. The Particulate Control and DeNOx share the rest 26.48% and 25.64% market share in 2018.
Mercury Control and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 18.10% in 2018 together.
From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which account for 30.61%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and China hold a market share of 29.28% and 21.16% will play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America and China might affect the development trend of Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services. South America and Others also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively low market share within selected regions.
In 2018, the global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services market size was 10080 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15070 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amec
Ducon Technologies
GE
Babcock & Wilcox Company
Clyde Bergemann Power Group
Flsmidth & Co.
Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH
Burns & Mcdonnell
Hamon & Cie
Doosan Power Systems
Haldor Topsoe
Fuel Tech
Bilfinger Noell GmbH
SPC Environment Protection Tech
Goudian Technology & Environment Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Desulfurization
DeNOx
Particulate Control
Mercury Control
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Generation
Chemical
Cement Manufacture
Iron and Steel
Non-ferrous Metal Processing Units
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amec
12.1.1 Amec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.1.4 Amec Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amec Recent Development
12.2 Ducon Technologies
12.2.1 Ducon Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.2.4 Ducon Technologies Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ducon Technologies Recent Development
12.3 GE
12.3.1 GE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.3.4 GE Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 GE Recent Development
12.4 Babcock & Wilcox Company
12.4.1 Babcock & Wilcox Company Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.4.4 Babcock & Wilcox Company Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Babcock & Wilcox Company Recent Development
12.5 Clyde Bergemann Power Group
12.5.1 Clyde Bergemann Power Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.5.4 Clyde Bergemann Power Group Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Clyde Bergemann Power Group Recent Development
12.6 Flsmidth & Co.
12.6.1 Flsmidth & Co. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.6.4 Flsmidth & Co. Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Flsmidth & Co. Recent Development
12.7 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH
12.7.1 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.7.4 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH Recent Development
12.8 Burns & Mcdonnell
12.8.1 Burns & Mcdonnell Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.8.4 Burns & Mcdonnell Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Burns & Mcdonnell Recent Development
12.9 Hamon & Cie
12.9.1 Hamon & Cie Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.9.4 Hamon & Cie Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hamon & Cie Recent Development
12.10 Doosan Power Systems
12.10.1 Doosan Power Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction
12.10.4 Doosan Power Systems Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Doosan Power Systems Recent Development
12.11 Haldor Topsoe
12.12 Fuel Tech
12.13 Bilfinger Noell GmbH
12.14 SPC Environment Protection Tech
12.15 Goudian Technology & Environment Group
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
