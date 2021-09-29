Global Industrial Gas Generator Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 by Key Players

In this report, the generator discussed mainly stands for gas generator set for industrial applications, which includes three parts: gas engine, generator and control cabinet. It is a new type of green environmentally-friendly power instead of fuel oil and coal units. Gas Engine is an internal combustion engine which runs on a gas fuel, such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas or natural gas. Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electric energy.

The need for an uninterrupted power supply during power outage caused by natural calamities or faults in electric networks has boosted the adoption of gas generators in the industrial sector.

The consumption revenue of industrial gas generator grew by about 3.78% in 2015 to reach more than USD 1608 million. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies, including GE, Rolls-Royce, Himoinsa and so on.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Gas Generator market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue by 2024. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial Gas Generator business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Gas Generator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Industrial Gas Generator value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

20 KW to 100 KW

101 KW to 500 KW

501 KW to 1 MW

1 MW to 2 MW

2 MW to 5 MW

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Breeding Industry

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Hebei Steel Group

Baosteel Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

Wuhan Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

HYUNDAI Steel Company

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

Maanshan Steel

Tianjin Bohai Steel

ThyssenKrupp AG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Gas Generator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial Gas Generator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Gas Generator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Gas Generator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Gas Generator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points From the Table of Content:

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Industrial Gas Generator by Players

Industrial Gas Generator by Regions

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Industrial Gas Generator Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

