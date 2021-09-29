Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market 2019-2025: ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Texas Instruments
Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025
PROFIBUS (Process Field Bus) is a standard for fieldbus communication in automation technology. The history of PROFIBUS goes back to a publicly promoted plan for an association which started in Germany in 1986 and for which 21 companies and institutes devised a master project plan called “fieldbus”. The goal was to implement and spread the use of a bit-serial field bus based on the basic requirements of the field device interfaces.
There are two variations of PROFIBUS in use today; the most commonly used PROFIBUS DP, and the lesser used, application specific, PROFIBUS PA: PROFIBUS DP (Decentralised Peripherals) is used to operate sensors and actuators via a centralised controller in production (factory) automation applications. The many standard diagnostic options, in particular, are focused on here. PROFIBUS PA (Process Automation) is used to monitor measuring equipment via a process control system in process automation applications. This variant is designed for use in explosion/hazardous areas (Ex-zone 0 and 1). The Physical Layer (i.e. the cable) conforms to IEC 61158-2, which allows power to be delivered over the bus to field instruments, while limiting current flows so that explosive conditions are not created, even if a malfunction occurs.
This report focuses on the global Industrial PROFIBUS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial PROFIBUS development in United States, Europe and China.
The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
ABB
Emerson Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Texas Instruments
The Reports analysis Industrial PROFIBUS market in Global by Products Type:
PROFIBUS PA
PROFIBUS DP
PROFIdrive
PROFIsafe
The reports analysis Industrial PROFIBUS market in Global by application as well:
Power industry
Data center
Oil and gas industry
Automotive industry
Factory Automation
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
