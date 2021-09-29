Global Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Lightweight M2M is a communication protocol from the Open Mobile Alliance built to provide a link between a device equipped with a LwM2M agent and LwM2M-enabled servers.

This report focuses on the global Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altair

American Industrial Systems Inc.

AT&T

China Mobile

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

General Electric

Google

GSMA

Huawei

Hughes Telematics

IoTerop

LoRa Alliance

Microsoft

Motorola

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

Qualcomm Technologies

Sierra

Telit

T-Mobile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LTE-M

NB-IoT

Sigfox

LoRa

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Metering

POS & Banking

Digital Health & Remote Health Monitoring

Smart Home & Security

Agricultural M2M

Smart Cities

Industrial & Commercial BEMS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Lightweight Machine-to-Machine (LWM2M) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

