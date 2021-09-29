Global Maternity Wear Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Share & Forecast 2018-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Maternity Wear Market – By Wear Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Night Wear, Innerwear, Activewear, Lingerie), By Price Range (Low Price, Medium Price, High Price), By Distribution Sales (Online Store & Offline Store) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Maternity Wear Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Maternity wear is worn by women during the period of pregnancy. The market for maternity wear is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX million in 2018. The global maternity wear market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX million by 2024.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5210

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Rising number of pregnant working women is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global maternity wear market. Today, maternity wear clothes are available in various designs, color, and sizes. By maternity wear type, it is segmented into top wear, bottom wear, active wear and more, out of which, top wear segment shared approximately XX% of the maternity wear market in 2018 as top wear is highly used in business and casual wear. Moreover, increasing disposable income of the consumers and rising affordability are also expected to bolster the growth of the maternity wear market. Apart from this, celebrity clothing advertisements is also one of the influencing factors that is driving the pregnant female population towards the purchase of various types of maternity wear clothes.

Additionally, social media and other internet media options have aid sales and marketing channels become more transparent and near to consumer. Furthermore, consumers across the globe, are considering maternity wear to be an always acceptable and highly appreciated gift for a maternity woman on different occasions. Apart from this, personalized maternity wear is another key factor which is likely to aid the growth of the global maternity wear market.

Maternity wear industry is undergoing several developments, geographical expansion, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions owing to its prominent market players which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export, and revenue. Some of the key players include, Arcadia Group, H&M, Blossom Mother and Child Ltd, among others. The competition among these players is majorly based on design, quality, variety and colors. However, low birthrates in developed countries is one of the major hindrance factors for the growth of this market.

According to National Vital Statistics Report (NVSS), in 2017, 3,855,500 births were registered in the United States, down to 90,375 births from 2016. Furthermore, General Fertility Rate (GFR) the number of births per 1,000 females aged 15– 44, declined from 2016 to 2017 by 4% to 6% in 14 states such as Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Washington, and others. Monaco recorded the lowest birth rate of 6.94 births per 1000 people. However, the low birth rate in these states is likely to hamper the growth of maternity wear clothes in North America market. In addition to this, high unemployment rate in low developed economies such as Afghanistan, Bosnia, among others is anticipated to hamper the growth of global maternity wear market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of maternity wear market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Wear Type

– Top Wear

– Bottom Wear

– Night Wear

– Inner wear

– Active wear

– Lingerie

By Price Range

– Low Price

– Medium Price

– High Price

By Sales Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

– – – Brand Store

– – – Maternity and Baby Stores

– – – Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– H&M

– Thyme Maternity

– OCTmami

– JoJo Maman Bebe

– Seraphine

– ASOS PLC

– Blossom Mother and Child Ltd

– Destination Maternity Corporation

– Arcadia Group

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/maternity-wear-market

Table of [email protected]

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Maternity Wear Market

3. Global Maternity Wear Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Maternity Wear Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Maternity Wear Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Maternity Wear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

10.4. Online stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.1. Brand Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.2. Maternity and Baby Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Maternity Wear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Wear Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Wear Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Wear Type

11.4. Top Wear Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Bottom Wear Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Nightwear Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Innerwear Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.8. Activewear Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.9. Lingerie Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Maternity Wear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

12.4. Low Price Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Medium Price Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6. High Price Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

Check for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5210

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights has come with the idea of helping business by intelligent decision making and thorough understanding of the industry. We offer a comprehensive database of syndicated research, customized reports as well as consulting services to help a business grow in their respective domain. At KD Market Insights, we offer our client a deep Market research reports accompanied by business consulting services that can help them to reach on top of the corporate world. Our customized reports are built by keeping all factors of the industry in mind.

Contact Us

150 State street, 3rd Floor,

Albany, New York

United states (12207)

Telephone: +1-518-300-1215

Email: – [email protected]

Website: – www.kdmarketinsights.com