Global Online Project Management Software Market is Expected to Reach to a Valuation of USD 5,0187.3 Million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Online Project Management Software Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Online Project Management Software Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global online project management software market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 5,0187.3 Million by the end of 2023, driven by increasing adoption of project management solutions in large IT enterprises. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In 2017, North America captured the highest percentage of market share in overall online project management software market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of online project management software market with respect to following sub-markets:

By End User

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Organization

– Government

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP

– Autodesk Inc.

– ServiceNow

– Zoho Corporation

– Unit4

– NetSuite Inc.

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Basecamp

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Online Project Management Software Market

3. Global Online Project Management Software Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Online Project Management Software Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

