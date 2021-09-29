Global Orthodontics Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.2% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Orthodontics Market by Type (Brackets [Fixed and Removable], Anchorage Appliances [Bands & Buccal Tubes and Miniscrews], Ligatures [Elastomeric Ligatures and Wire Ligatures], and Archwires) and Age Group (Adults and Children) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Orthodontics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry, which involves treatment of patients with improper positioning of teeth, teeth movement, straightening, appearance, and aesthetics of teeth. The correction of improperly positioned teeth and jaws are included in orthodontics. The global orthodontics market was valued at $1,493 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,597 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3912

Factors such as rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders significantly drive the growth of the global orthodontics market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards dental aesthetics & oral hygiene and increase in dental tourism supplement the market growth. However, risks associated with orthodontic treatment and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and upsurge in the demand for orthodontic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The orthodontics market is segmented based on type, age group, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into brackets, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and archwires. The brackets segment is further bifurcated into fixed and removable brackets. Likewise, the anchorage appliances segment is classified into bands and buccal tubes. Furthermore, the ligatures segment is fragmented into elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. By age group, the orthodontics market is categorized into adults and children. As per region, the orthodontics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– Orthodontics market size and market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Brackets – Fixed

– Removable

– Anchorage Appliances – Bands & Buccal Tubes

– Miniscrews

– Ligatures – Elastomeric Ligatures

– Wire Ligatures

– Archwires

By Age Group

– Adults

– Children

By Region

– North America – U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe – Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific – Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA – Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/orthodontics-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2016

3.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Regulation and reimbursement scenario

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Japan

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growth in awareness towards dental hygiene

3.6.1.2. Increase in geriatric population

3.6.1.3. Advantages of orthodontics treatment

3.6.1.4. Growth in dental tourism

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Risks and adverse effects associated with orthodontics treatment

3.6.2.2. Limited reimbursement

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Upsurge in demand for dental cosmetic procedures

3.6.3.2. Rise in disposable income and lucrative opportunities in the emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: ORTHODONTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Brackets

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2.2.1. Fixed brackets

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Removable brackets

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Anchorage Appliances.

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.3.2.1. Bands and buccal tubes

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Miniscrews

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Ligatures

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.4.2.1. Elastomeric ligatures

4.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2. Wire ligatures

4.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Archwires

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ORTHODONTICS MARKET, BY AGE-GROUP

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Adults

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Children

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ORTHODONTICS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by Type

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3912

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com