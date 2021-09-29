Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Predicted to Reach USD 41 billion by 2025 – Top Players are Intelichart, Medfusion, MobileSmith, PDI Communications, Tactio Health and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Size study, by Type (Hardware, Software, Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions, Services), by Application (Healthcare Management, Social and Behavioral, Home Health), and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Market expected to reach USD 41 billion by 2025.

The Patient Engagement Technology is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Patient engagement technology market is mainly driven owing to rising initiatives taken by both the developed and developing countries, escalating awareness among the patient about patient engagement technology, rising number of chronic and infectious diseases and surging health benefits for individuals. In the present scenario, patients want to be involved in their healthcare decision-making process & those who are involved as decision-makers in their healthcare. Patient engagement technologies precisely include factors such as health management, home health & financial health of the individual or patient. Key motive of the patient engagement is to recuperate the physician-patient bonding by making better health conditions and situations. It is pivotal for the healthcare providers to ensure security & follow the safety & privacy regulations during utilizing patient engagement tools and technology to convey medical information.

The regional analysis of Global Patient Engagement Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Intelichart

 Medfusion

 MobileSmith

 PDI Communications

 Tactio Health

 Max India

 Roche Diagnostics Corporation

 Religare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Picture Archiving and Communication System

 Vendor Neutral Archive

 Application-Independent Clinical Archives

 Enterprise Viewers

By End User:

 Hospitals

 Diagnostic Imaging Centres

 Other End Users

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 202

Target Audience of the Global Patient Engagement Technology Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Patient Engagement Technology Market, By Type

Chapter 6. Global Patient Engagement Technology Market, By Application

Chapter 7. Global Patient Engagement Technology Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

