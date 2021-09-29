Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market”, This report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report studies the Power Distribution Units (PDU) market. A power distribution unit (PDU) or mains distribution unit (MDU) is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Data centers face challenges in power protection and management solutions. This is why many data centers rely on PDU monitoring to improve efficiency, uptime, and growth.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Power Distribution Units (PDU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Power Distribution Unit (PDU) downstream is wide and recently Power Distribution Unit (PDU) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Telecommunications and IT, Finance and Insurance, Energy and Medical Insurance. Globally, the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Telecommunications and IT. Telecommunications and IT accounts for nearly 63.06% of total downstream consumption of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global.

Power Distribution Unit (PDU) can be mainly divided into Metering PDU, Basic PDU, Monitoring PDU, Switch PDU and Others which Metering PDU captures about 22.99% of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Power Distribution Unit (PDU).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Power Distribution Unit (PDU) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is estimated to be 3199.7 K Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Power Distribution Units (PDU) is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 4.8% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 75 Million US$ In 2023, from 57 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

APC

ABB

Cisco

Eaton

Emerson

Raritan

CIS Global

Leviton

Server Technology

Cyber Power Systems

Geist

HPE

Tripp Lite

Hpxin

Delta Power Solutions

Fujitsu

GE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Basic PDU

Metering PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switch PDU

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Insurance

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Power Distribution Units (PDU) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Power Distribution Units (PDU) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power Distribution Units (PDU), with sales, revenue, and price of Power Distribution Units (PDU), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Distribution Units (PDU), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Power Distribution Units (PDU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Distribution Units (PDU) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Power Distribution Units (PDU) Picture

Table Product Specifications of Power Distribution Units (PDU)

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Power Distribution Units (PDU) by Types in 2017

Table Power Distribution Units (PDU) Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Basic PDU Picture

Figure Metering PDU Picture

Figure Monitoring PDU Picture

Figure Switch PDU Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure Power Distribution Units (PDU) Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Telecommunications and IT Picture

Figure Finance and Insurance Picture

Figure Energy Picture

Figure Medical Insurance Picture

Figure Other Picture

Figure United States Power Distribution Units (PDU) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Power Distribution Units (PDU) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Power Distribution Units (PDU) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

