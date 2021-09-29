Global Power Electronics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The study of “Global Power Electronics Market 2018”, industry is very important to enhance business productivity and for the study of market forecast. Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Power Electronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of device type, the power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.

On the basis of application, the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe.

The worldwide market for Power Electronics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Infineon

Texas Instruments

On Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay Intertechnology

Maxim Integrated Products

Semikron

ABB

Hitachi

Analog Devices

ROHM Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

Littelfuse

Microchip Technology

Danfoss

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Discrete

Power Modules

Power ICs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Power Electronics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Power Electronics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power Electronics, with sales, revenue, and price of Power Electronics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Electronics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Power Electronics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Electronics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Electronics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Power Electronics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Electronics by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Electronics by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Electronics by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Power Electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Power Electronics Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

