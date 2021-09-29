Global Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market Analysis By Type, Diagnosis &Treatment – Forecast To 2023

Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS) is a neurological disorder that is present at birth. The affected individual has a noticeable distinctive port-wine stain on the forehead, scalp, or around the eye. This stain is a birthmark caused by a blood vessel abnormality. A large number of people with SWS also suffers from seizures or convulsions. Sturge-Weber syndrome develops a blood vessel abnormality called leptomeningeal angiomas in the brain. Other features of this SWS syndrome include glaucoma, paralysis, developmental delay, and intellectual disability. The person suffering from this may also have other complications such as increased pressure in the eye, developmental delays, and weakness on one side of the body. However, the factors responsible for market growth include technological advancements, increasing awareness among people, and increasing government assistance.

However, increasing challenges in research and development, the high cost of treatment, and poor healthcare system may hamper the market growth.

The global sturge-weber syndrome market has been segmented by type, diagnosis and treatment, and end user.

The global sturge-weber syndrome market has been divided, by type into type 1, type 2 and type 3.

Based on diagnosis and treatment, the global sturge-weber syndrome market has been categorized into diagnosis and treatment.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers.

The global sturge-weber syndrome market was valued at USD 2277.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sturge-weber syndrome market are Abbott, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, UCB SA, Sanofi, Shire, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC, ElectroCore LLC, and Johnson & Johnson.

Objectives of the Study

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global sturge-weber syndrome market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global sturge-weber syndrome market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global sturge-weber syndrome market

Target Audience

Potential Investors

Associations

Government Research Institutes

End Users

Raw Material Suppliers

Drugs Suppliers and Manufacturers

Key Findings

The global sturge-weber syndrome market is expected to reach USD 2277.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of type, the type 1 segment accounted for the largest market share of 47.44% in 2017 and is expected to be USD 792.6 million by 2023.

The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global sturge-weber syndrome market and is projected to reach USD 812.2 million by 2023.

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % from 2018 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

Americas

o North America

 US

 Canada

o Latin America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

4 Research Methodology

5 Market Dynamics

6 Market Factor Analysis

7 Global Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market, by Type

8 Global Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market, by Diagnosis & Treatment

9 Global Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market, By End-User

10 Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

