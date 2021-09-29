Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market 2019 Volume, Value, Sales Price, Specification Forecast to 2027

Sulfur is an essential plant nutrient required by plants for optimum growth. It helps in the formation of important enzymes besides assisting in plant proteins. Though sulfur is required by crops in low amount, yet its deficiency can cause loss of vitality and other serious concerns in plants. The main types of sulfur fertilizers include sulfate-sulfur, ammonium sulfate, and potassium sulfate. Sulfur in plants supports many necessary growth functions such as enzyme activity, nitrogen metabolism, and protein and oil synthesis. Sulfur fertilizers can improve yield substantially and may promote early produce, more uniform maturity along with higher oil and protein levels.

The sulfur fertilizers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in the global population and demands for food coupled with limited arable land. Moreover, increasing sulfur deficiency in soil further fuels the growth of the sulfur fertilizers market. However, growing trend of organic food consumption is a major restraint for the growth of the sulfur fertilizers market. Nonetheless, rising investments in agricultural activities in developing countries is a major opportunity for the key players involved in the sulfur fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Coromandel International Limited

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL)

EuroChem Group AG

ICL Fertilizers

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Kugler Company

The Mosaic Company

URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.

Yara International ASA

The global sulfur fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type, formulation, application method, and crop type. Based on type, the market is segmented as sulfate fertilizers, elemental sulfur fertilizers, sulfates of micronutrients, and others. By formulation, the market is segmented into liquid and dry. On the basis of the application method, the market is segmented as band, broadcast, seed row, foliar, and others. The market on the basis of the crop type is classified as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

Global analysis of Sulfur Fertilizers market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Sulfur Fertilizers market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Sulfur Fertilizers market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Sulfur Fertilizers market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Sulfur Fertilizers market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Sulfur Fertilizers market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Sulfur Fertilizers market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Sulfur Fertilizers market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Sulfur Fertilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

