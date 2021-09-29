Global Telecoms – Key Trends for 2019 – IoT, Data Management, 5G and AI, Sample Reports For Any Country – Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Global Telecoms – Key Trends for 2019 – IoT, Data Management, 5G and AI” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Global – Telecoms

New opportunities emerging for the telecoms sector

The wave of developments relating to smart cities, IoT, 5G, and overall data management is creating opportunities for those operating in the telecoms sector and related industries. In addition we are beginning to see developments and applications relating to Artificial Intelligence finally take shape.

For many years Artificial Intelligence (AI) was just a futuristic concept – but with recent progress in Machine Learning capabilities; the AI sector has been firmly pushed into the spotlight. In 2019 we will see this interest in Artificial Intelligence grow even further. As AI developments become more and more mainstream, driven by an intense interest in Smart Technologies – further applications and solutions will emerge.

AI is quickly becoming viewed by the telecoms industry as a way to gain a competitive advantage. Already we are seeing those involved in the broader telecoms industry using the term “AI” to promote various applications and services. The term is beginning to be loosely applied for promotion purposes and is currently an industry “buzz” word. None the less; it is encouraging to see so much attention being paid to the AI area as it offers exciting potential for society and the economy in general.

For the operators – many opportunities may lie in the applications, services and underlying infrastructure that solutions based on AI will require.

The emerging 5G technology has attracted intense interest from the ICT industry and wider community due to its potential to increase opportunities for developments related to IoT including M2M communications, virtual reality, Artificial Intelligence and mission critical communication. It is also expected to enhance overall capacity, speed and latency of the mobile networks.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has research underway towards a global 5G standard. While it is expected that the full standardization process won’t be completed until around early 2020 – we are beginning to see a clearer picture of what 5G entails and many countries are beginning to consider spectrum requirements and conduct trials and testing.

Developments relating to the “Internet of Things” (IoT) and M2M are going to continue to gather pace in 2019. There are a number of technologies underpinning current IoT developments such as Wide Area Networks (WAN) and Low Power Wide Area (LPWA). One of the fastest growing M2M sectors is that relating to its use in the smartphones and the tablets market.

Globally there is a rising need for data management and cloud services fuelled by the increasing volume of data usage. As a result we are witnessing a growing number of data centres being built and there is further growth ahead in 2019. Developments relating to Smart Cities; IoT; M2M and Blockchain combined with the rising use of mobile data are all contributing to an enormous growth of data traffic – and there will be opportunities for the telecoms operators in the area of data management.

This is its annual publication identifies and explores some of the key trends for the global telecoms sector in 2019 including IoT/M2M; Cloud computing and Data Centres; 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It includes analyses, statistics, examples, case studies and trends.

Key developments:

Global spending on IoT will reach over US$1 trillion in the next few years.

Shipments of mobile IoT devices are increasing at a rapid rate.

Asia represents the largest region in terms of IoT spending.

For the past few years, cloud computing has been one of the fastest growing areas for the IT sector.

There will be an increased focus on large hyperscale data centres and many leading players are expanding internationally.

Interest in Edge Computing is growing as it offers the ability to increase speeds and efficiency for the end user.

AI capabilities are often being merged with Big Data solutions for data management applications.

Smart phone device manufacturers are very interested in AI for mobile devices.5G and Artificial Intelligence as important innovations required to enable smart cities.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1. Global telecom industry – key trends

1.1 The global telecoms industry analysis 2019

1.2 Global telecommunications maturity (TMI) – Top 20 countries

1.2.1 Europe demonstrates telecoms maturity

1.3 Global telecommunications capex

1.3.1 Global mobile revenue

1.3.2 Global IP traffic

1.4 Global mobile market key statistics

1.4.1 Global mobile subscriptions

1.4.2 Global mobile broadband subscriptions

1.4.3 Global mobile technologies

1.5 Global Internet users key statistics

1.6 Global fixed broadband market key statistics

1.6.1 Fixed broadband subscriptions

1.6.2 Fixed broadband access technologies

1.7 Satellite services

1.7.1 Satellite industry revenue

1.7.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

1.8 Ranking of top carriers

1.9 Triple-play and multi-play

1.9.1 Insights into bundling around the world

2. IoT and M2M trends

2.1 The global IoT market

2.1.1 Low power wide area (LPWA) networks

2.2 IoT spending

2.3 M2M and connected devices

2.3.1 M2M mobile/cellular module market

2.3.2 M2M activities

2.3.3 Market analysis

2.3.4 Key issues

2.4 M2M opportunities for telcos

2.5 Radio-frequency identification (RFID)

2.5.1 RFID – a business revolution

3. Data centres and cloud technology trends

3.1 Cloud technology market

3.1.1 Cloud computing

3.1.2 As-a-Service offerings

3.1.3 Cloud market statistics

3.1.4 Cloud computing market trends

3.1.5 Unified Communications (UC) and the cloud

3.1.6 Cloud computing and telecoms

3.2 Global data centre market

3.2.1 Data centres – Introduction

3.2.2 Data centres – market analysis

3.2.3 Data centres and the telcos

3.2.4 Data centres are expanding internationally

3.2.5 Growing maintenance and energy costs

3.2.6 Case study: Australia

3.2.7 Glimpses of the future

4. 5G trends

4.1 5G is an evolutionary process

4.2 5G in the global context

4.2.1 5G statistics and forecasts

4.3 The spectrum issue

4.3.1 5G spectrum developments

