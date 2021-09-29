Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (PurpleGoZone WiFiMetTelJuly SystemsBloom IntelligenceCloud4WiTelstraCisco SystemsRuckus WirelessHughes SystiqueBlixNyansa)
Wi-Fi analytics help in using the information available through the wireless network to gain detailed insights about visitors and make better informed decisions about the physical space. It provides information about the locations visited, in which order, and time spent in each location. It offers an easy option to study, understand, and analyze the demographics of the population that uses the Wi-Fi services.
Scope of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report
This report studies the Wi-Fi Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wi-Fi Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.
Cloud/SaaS Model segment to expand rapidly during the forecast period.
North America is expected to hold a prominent share and account for more than 38% of the global market in 2025, followed by Europe.
The global Wi-Fi Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wi-Fi Analytics.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segment by Manufacturers
Purple
GoZone WiFi
MetTel
July Systems
Bloom Intelligence
Cloud4Wi
Telstra
Cisco Systems
Ruckus Wireless
Hughes Systique
Blix
Nyansa
Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segment by Type
On-Premise
Cloud
Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail
Automotive
Hotels/Restaurants/Motels
Stadium
Airports
Enterprises
Hospitals
Government
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Wi-Fi Analytics Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Wi-Fi Analytics Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Wi-Fi Analytics Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Wi-Fi Analytics Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
