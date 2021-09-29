GLYCIDYL METHACRYLATE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2027

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that plastic segment in Asia-Pacific and North America is about to grow near USD 5,917.4 million by the year 2027 which means more demand for plastic and in turn for glycidyl methacrylate. Another driver for glycidyl methacrylate market is huge market in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, Japan and South Korea. Asia-Pacific is one of the leading region in terms of value and volume. In 2015, the APAC region has accounted for USD 3,858.8 million and during the forecast period the market will reach to USD 7,503.0 with a CAGR of 5.74%. This growth is attributed towards the huge consumption of glycidyl methacrylate in China and Japan. These both region are the leading producer as well as consumers.

Additionally, the continuously growing Demand of polymer coating in manufacturing sector and rapidly growing emerging economies are considered as the major opportunities as well as trends.

The geographical analysis done in the report provides a clear picture of the growing adoption of the Glycidyl Methacrylate across the world along with the market trends. Currently, Asia-Pacific holds the biggest market share with a total revenue generation of $3,858.8 million in 2015 followed by North America and Europe. The growth of Glycidyl Methacrylate market in Asia-Pacific is primarily attributed to the presence of market leaders in the region and the growing application industries.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global glycidyl methacrylate market primarily include Dow Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Estron Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemicals, Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd, Wuhan Sincere-star Chemical Co.,Ltd and Evonik Industries.

Study Objectives of Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Forecast to 2027

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global glycidyl methacrylate market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for Glycidyl Methacrylate were studied

• Key segments covered in the report are: architecture type, software, application, and region

• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

• For all the regions: forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value and volume data

Target Audience

• Manufactures of end-use industry

• Raw material Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• The global glycidyl methacrylate market and is expected to reach $8,407 million by 2027.

• Plastic is expected to dominate the market with market share of around 51%

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment with CAGR of 5.74%

• Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of global glycidyl methacrylate market and is expected to reach $7,503 million by 2027 from $3858.8 million in 2015.

Regional and Country Analysis of Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate market is poised to reach $3,858.8 million in 2027, to grow at a CAGR of around 5.74% during the forecasted period. North America and Europe will grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.34% and 5.05% respectively.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

