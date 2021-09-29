Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Hadoop is a collection of open-source software utilities that facilitate using a network of many computers to solve problems involving massive amounts of data and computation. The core of Apache Hadoop consists of a storage part, known as Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS), and a processing part which is a MapReduce programming model. This allows the dataset to be processed faster and more efficiently than it would be in a more conventional supercomputer architecture that relies on a parallel file system where computation and data are distributed via high-speed networking.
In 2018, the global Hadoop And Big Data Analysis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hadoop And Big Data Analysis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hadoop And Big Data Analysis development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cloudera
Hortonworks
Hadapt
Amazon Web Services
Outerthought
MapR Technologies
Platform Computing
Karmasphere
Greenplum
Hstreaming
Pentaho
Zettaset
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hadoop Packaged Software
Hadoop Application Software
Hadoop Management Software
Hadoop Performance Monitoring Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Finace
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Transportation
Information Technology
Gaming
Public Organizations
Weather Forecasters
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
