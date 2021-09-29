Healthcare API 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Healthcare API Market 2019

Patient-centric healthcare is an emerging trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted into better outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. Emergence of a host of services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has increased the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about experience, specialty, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.

The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgradations and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.

In 2018, the global Healthcare API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare API development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Practo Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Company

MuleSoft

Epic Systems Corporation.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Practice Fusion

Greenway Health.

eClinicalWorks

Apple

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Appointments

Payment

Medical Device (Wearable)

Electronic Health Record Access

Remote Patient Monitoring

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Vendors

Patients

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare API development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

