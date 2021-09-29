Healthcare API 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
Healthcare API Market 2019
Patient-centric healthcare is an emerging trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted into better outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. Emergence of a host of services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has increased the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about experience, specialty, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.
The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgradations and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.
In 2018, the global Healthcare API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare API development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Practo Technologies
Microsoft Corporation
General Electric Company
MuleSoft
Epic Systems Corporation.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Practice Fusion
Greenway Health.
eClinicalWorks
Apple
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Appointments
Payment
Medical Device (Wearable)
Electronic Health Record Access
Remote Patient Monitoring
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Vendors
Patients
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare API development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
