Homecare Medical Equipment Market Projected to Register 7.1% CAGR to 2023 – Arkray Inc., Carefusion, Invacare, Medtronic, Omron, Resmed, Johnson & Johnson,
Homecare medical equipment (HME) refers to medical devices used to provide safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients. These devices facilitate easy recovery of the patients by improving their quality of life. The global homecare medical equipment market was valued at $21,912 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $35,183 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023.
The growth of the global homecare medical equipment market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness of HME and technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth. However, surge in concerns related to patient safety and difficulty in adapting to medical devices restrain the growth. The growth potential in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Arkray Incorporated,
Baxter International Incorporated,
Becton, Dickinson and Company,
B. Braun Melsungen Ag,
Carefusion Corporation,
Invacare Corporation,
General Electric Company,
Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated,
Johnson & Johnson,
Medline Industries Incorporated,
Medtronic plc,
Omron Corporation,
Resmed Corporation,
Smiths group plc
The global homecare medical equipment market is segmented into functionality and region. Based on functionality, it is divided into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist & patient support equipment. The therapeutic equipment is further classified into homecare respiratory therapy equipment, homecare IV equipment, homecare dialysis equipment, and other homecare therapeutic equipment. The market by homecare respiratory equipment is sub-divided into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers, and humidifiers. The continuous positive airway pressure equipment is categorized into CPAP machines, CPAP masks & related interfaces, CPAP accessories, and oxygen delivery equipment. The market based on oxygen delivery equipment is classified into oxygen concentrators, homecare liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula, and other homecare oxygen delivery equipment. Based on homecare IV equipment, the market is divided into IV pumps, IV administration, and IV accessories. The market on the basis of homecare dialysis equipment is categorized into homecare peritoneal dialysis product, homecare hemolysis product, and other homecare therapeutic equipment. The other homecare therapeutic equipment is sub-segmented into homecare physical therapy equipment, homecare negative pressure wound therapy devices, homecare braces & related products, homecare enteral feeding products, homecare automated external defibrillators, and homecare muscle &nerve stimulators. By patient monitoring equipment, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, holter monitors, peak flow meters, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers, and coagulation monitor. The mobility assists & patient support equipment divides the market into mobility assist equipment, which include wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking assist devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on wheelchair, the market is bifurcated into manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs. The walking assist devices is categorized into walkers & rollators, canes & walking sticks, and crutches. Based on medical furniture, the market is classified into lift chairs, medical beds, stair lifts, and medical furniture accessories. By bathroom safety equipment, it is fragmented into bars, grips & rails; shower chairs; elevated toilet seats; and commodes. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of homecare medical equipment used for the treatment of diverse chronic diseases.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY FUNCTIONALITY
Therapeutic Equipment
Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment
CPAP Machines
CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces
CPAP Accessories
Oxygen Delivery Equipment
Oxygen Concentrators
Homecare Liquid Oxygen Containers
Oxygen Cannula
Other Homecare Oxygen Delivery Equipment
Ventilators
Nebulizers
Humidifiers
Home IV Equipment
IV Pumps
IV Administration
IV Accessories
Home Dialysis Equipment
Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product
Home Hemolysis Product
Other Homecare Therapeutic Equipment
Home Physical Therapy Equipment
Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices
Home Braces & Related Products
Home Enteral Feeding Products
Home Automated External Defibrillators
Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators
Patient Monitoring Equipment
Blood Glucose Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Holter Monitors
Peak Flow Monitors
Apnea Monitors
Heart Rate Monitors
Baby Monitors
Electronic Thermometers
Coagulation Monitors
Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment
Mobility Assist Equipment
Wheelchairs
Manual Wheelchairs
Powered Wheelchairs
Mobility Scooters
Walking Assist Devices
Walkers & Rollators
Canes & Walking Sticks
Crutches
Medical Furniture
Lift Chairs
Medical Beds
Stair Lifts
Medical Furniture Accessories
Bathroom Safety Equipment
Bars, Grips & Rails
Shower Chairs
Elevated Toilet Seats
Commodes
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Norway
Russia
Sweden
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
New Zealand
Taiwan
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Arabia
South Africa
Chile
Columbia
Egypt
Iran
Israel
Turkey
Venezuela
Rest of LAMEA
