Hospital Information Systems Market Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 – Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Mckesson Corporation

A hospital information system (HIS) is an element of health informatics that focuses mainly on the administrational needs of hospitals. In many implementations, a hospital information system is a comprehensive, integrated information system designed to manage all the aspects of a hospital’s operation, such as medical, administrative, financial and legal issues and the corresponding processing of services.

The market of hospital information systems market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rapid growth in the acceptance of this system for effective management of hospital processes, increasing demand for competent management of large volume of data generated. Also the growing collaborations between IT companies and healthcare organizations is likely to enhance the growth of the market. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The “Global Hospital Information Systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global hospital information systems market with detailed market segmentation by component, delivery mode and geography. The global hospital information systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global hospital information systems market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode and geography. The component segment includes, hardware, software and services. Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented as, on-premises installation, web-based technology, cloud-based technology.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hospital information systems market based on component, delivery mode and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall hospital information systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the hospital information systems market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, due to acceptance and implementation of IT services in healthcare industry in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to growing awareness about this system and their rising importance in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key hospital information systems market manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, QSI Management, llc, IBM Watson Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Practice Fusion, Inc. and Siemens Healthcare Gmbh.

