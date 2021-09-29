Ink additives Market scrutinized in new research by key player ALTANA AG, BASF SE, Dow Corning, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries

Ink additives are mixed in different inks to enhance its physical properties, these inks coupled with additives are used for printing on different materials, such as rubber, cardboard, papers, and metals. It is also used for printing on plastic cards, films, porous, and non-porous substrates. Ink additives from a printer are sprinkled on paper in the form of tiny dots to create text or images for printing. Additives in ink are used to give it the right texture, thickness or saturation so that it can be easily applied to different materials. Different ink additive may not work on all the surfaces, so it’s necessary to choose the right ink additive.

The increasing usage of graphic designing is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the market. Companies are using attractive packaging to distinguish their product in today’s competitive environment, which further generates the need for ink additives in the market. Ink additive market will grow continuously due to its demand in packaging and commercial printing industries. The drastic shift from print to digital media may cause hindrance in the market. However, Ink additive manufacturers are producing environment-friendly ink additives, which creates an opportunity for its acceptance in the market.

Leading Ink additives Market Players:

ALTANA AG

BASF SE

Dow Corning

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries

Shamrock Technologies

Munzing Chemie Gmbh

Solvay S.A.

Lubrizol

Keim Additec Surface Gmbh

The ink additives market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, process, application. On the basis of type, the ink additives market is segmented into, dispersing & wetting agents, foam control additives, slip/rub materials, rheology modifiers. On the basis of technology, the ink additive market is segmented into, solvent based, water based,others. on the basis of process, the ink additives market is segmented into, lithographic, gravure, flexographic, digital, others. On the basis of application, the ink additives market is bifurcated into, packaging, publishing, commercial printing.

The Ink additives Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Ink additives Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Ink additives industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Ink additives Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.

The global Ink additives Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Ink additives Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ink additives Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Ink additives Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Ink additives Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

