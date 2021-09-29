IoT Utilities Market – Trends and Forecasts (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global IoT Utilities Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global IoT Utilities Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data,creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.The utility industry continues to face difficulty related to the complexity and high costs associated with maintaining their assets. Increasing incidents of cyber threats poses significant challenge to the industry growth. IoT technology is witnessing huge adoption in industries to remote monitoring of assets, pre-identification of faults and restoring without actually visiting the facility. Also, the implementation of the technology for electricity grid management is helping the companies to achieve their goals of efficiency, reliability and environmental responsibility.

When the utility industry adopts IoT, it is creating new opportunities to connect with the consumer, with the grid, and with the world. Suddenly there is an influx of data streaming into the utility that they can harness to make decisions. For example, companies can utilize home automation to monitor consumer use, then adjust access as necessary. They can gather information on how to deliver services, manage infrastructure, and continue to meet consumer needs.

In 2018, the global IoT Utilities market size was 4000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Utilities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Utilities development in

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

ABB

Bosch Software Innovations

Cisco Systems

General Electric

Hitachi

Honeywell International

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Market by Product Type:

Sensor

Rfid

Connectivity Technologies

Market by Application:

Electricity Grid Management

Gas Management

Water and Waste Management

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Utilities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Utilities development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

