Latest Newfangled report on Application Delivery Controllers Market by 2025 with leading Key Players like A10 Networks , Citrix Systems , F5 Networks , Array Networks, Barracuda Networks

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer networking device in a datacenter, usually a part of an application delivery network (ADN). It is generally deployed in data centers to optimize application performance, makes applications run faster, decreases the required bandwidth, ensures availability of applications, secure, and improves resource efficiency by offloading servers, providing deep payload inspection, and making efficient use of complex protocols. Earlier, ADC were deployed for externally-facing web applications, but now they are used in delivering services for numerous types of business applications and protocols. In addition, an ADC incorporates numerous OSI layer 3-7 services encompassing load-balancing. Other features existing in ADC include SSL offload, Web Application Firewall, NAT64, DNS64, and proxy/reverse proxy.

At present, developments in the field of software-based and virtual ADC platforms provide more deployment flexibility, specifically in cloud services, and virtual environments. Moreover, the increase in workload distribution utilizing ADCs is one of the significant factors that boosts the growth of the ADC market. However, the increase in network complexity due to cloud applications act as a challenge in the growth of the application delivery controllers market.

Get Sample Copy of ” Application Delivery Controllers market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013526

Key Market Players

A10 Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

The Global Application Delivery Controllers market is segmented based on deployment type, enterprise size, end users, and geography. Based on deployment type, the ADC market is divided into software/virtual and hardware. Based on enterprise size, it is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end users, the market is categorized into retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of industry to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the application delivery controllers market are provided in the report.

Porter’s Five Forces model helps analyze the potential buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

Purchase this report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013526

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL APPLICATION DELIVERY CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL APPLICATION DELIVERY CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL APPLICATION DELIVERY CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL CASE PACKERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]