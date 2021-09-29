LAUNDRY CARE AGENT MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Laundry Care Agent market status and forecast, categorizes the global Laundry Care Agent market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Laundry Care Agent market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Amway Corporation

Kao Corporation

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Golrang Industrial Group

Lion Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Alicorp S.A.A.

Wings Corporation

Nice Group Co., Ltd.

Whealthfields Lohmann Guangzhou Ltd.

RSPL Limited

Fabrica de Jabon La Corona, SA de CV

Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Blue Moon Industry Co., Ltd.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fabric Softeners

Laundry Detergents

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Household

Commercial

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Laundry Care Agent sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Laundry Care Agent manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Laundry Care Agent Market Research Report 2018

1 Laundry Care Agent Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laundry Care Agent

1.2 Laundry Care Agent Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Laundry Care Agent Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Fabric Softeners

1.2.4 Laundry Detergents

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Laundry Care Agent Segment by Application

1.3.1 Laundry Care Agent Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Laundry Care Agent Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Laundry Care Agent (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Laundry Care Agent Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Laundry Care Agent Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Laundry Care Agent Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Laundry Care Agent Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Laundry Care Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Laundry Care Agent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laundry Care Agent Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Laundry Care Agent Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Laundry Care Agent Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Laundry Care Agent Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Laundry Care Agent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Laundry Care Agent Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Laundry Care Agent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Laundry Care Agent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Laundry Care Agent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Laundry Care Agent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Laundry Care Agent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Laundry Care Agent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Laundry Care Agent Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Laundry Care Agent Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Laundry Care Agent Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Laundry Care Agent Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Laundry Care Agent Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Laundry Care Agent Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Laundry Care Agent Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

