Linear Transfer Systems Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Segmentation, Global Demand and Industry Forecast 2024

The Linear Transfer Systems Market Report is a valuable source of knowledge for understanding world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast.

Linear Transfer Systems market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach US$ 570 million by 2024, from US$ 440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Linear Transfer Systems business.

When assembly processes call for the interlinking of complex processes, linear transfer systems are used for the assembly, testing and inspection of components, and in particular when a deep vertical range of manufacture is required. These systems can also be interlinked with rotary indexing systems to accommodate complex tasks.

Linear transfer systems have been the backbone of the automation industry landscape for a long time. Or should we say, the back saver, as linear transfer automation has removed a lot of heavy lifting in the assembly industry as products are transferred from assembly station to the next assembly station for production. Homage should be paid to the grandfather of the linear transfer system. Henry Ford turned on his assembly line over a century ago and we’ve never looked back.

Linear motor pallet-transfer systems have been around for more than a decade. What was once a cutting-edge technology is now available in a variety of different models and configurations? New developments in mechatronics, networking and software are amplifying the unique benefits of these systems.

As the automation landscape changes, linear transfer systems will remain an integral piece of the production puzzle. Progress will come in the form of flexibility to processing multiple products on a single platform and adapt to process change. Layout confinement will be combated with smart conveying vehicles such as AGV’s no longer confine to the track or rail system of conventional linear transfer systems. Robots will become less reliant on part location and more adaptive open tolerance part presentation. But there will always remain a need to move product through linear transfer assembly.

Segmentation by product type:

Hydraulic Linear Transfer Systems

Electric Linear Transfer Systems

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Electronics

Medicine Pharma

Food & Beverage

Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ATS Automation

Rockwell Automation

Beckhoff Automation

Preh IMA Automation

Ruhlamat

Afag

Motion Index Drives

Pematech

TAKTOMAT

Haberkorn

Innovative Automation

Mecsmart Systems

Meto-Fer

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Linear Transfer Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Linear Transfer Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Linear Transfer Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Linear Transfer Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Linear Transfer Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

