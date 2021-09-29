Liquid Mosquito Repellent Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Reckitt Benckiser, Spectrum Brands, 3M, Zhongshan LANJU and more…
Liquid Mosquito Repellent Market
Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito repellents include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate. Moreover, natural substances such as Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender, Cinnamon Oil, Soybean Oil and others are used in herbal repellents. Adoption of such natural ingredients-based mosquito repellents is increasing to avoid problems such as skin rashes, allergies and others. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquid Mosquito Repellent.
This report researches the worldwide Liquid Mosquito Repellent market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Liquid Mosquito Repellent breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Reckitt Benckiser
Spectrum Brands
3M
Zhongshan LANJU
Godrej Household
Tender Corporation
Dainihon Jochugiku
Coleman
Manaksia
Omega Pharma
Sawyer Products
Cheerwin
Liquid Mosquito Repellent Breakdown Data by Type
Citronella Oil
Geraniol Oil
Lemon Eucalyptus
Other
Liquid Mosquito Repellent Breakdown Data by Application
General Population
Special Population
Liquid Mosquito Repellent Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Liquid Mosquito Repellent Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Liquid Mosquito Repellent capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Liquid Mosquito Repellent manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
