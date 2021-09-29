Long Glass Fiber Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2025 – key player BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Polymer Ltd., LANXESS AG, PlastiComp, Inc.

The long glass fibers are used for making the long fiber thermoplastics which are widely used as an alternative for traditionally reinforced thermoplastics and metals. Long glass fibers reinforcement improves the stiffness, strength, and toughness of thermoplastic polymers such as polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate. Glass fibers containing thermoplastic compound show high strength and stiffness besides a high impact strength. Other key properties of long glass fibers include toughness, creep resistance, fatigue resistance, good durability, and chemical resistance. In addition, their low-specific weight and ease of processing enables its use in electronic appliances, metal replacements, and automotive applications.

The long glass fiber market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to growing applications of long fiber thermoplastic and composites in automotive industry for fuel-efficient vehicle. Moreover, superior properties over short fiber thermoplastics such as improved fatigue and creep performance, dimensional stability, excellent surface finish, less generation of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and recycling capabilities further boost the growth of the long glass fiber market. However, the long glass fiber market is negatively influenced by the environmental issues relating to recycling of glass fiber products hampering the growth of the market. Nonetheless, increasing use of long fiber thermoplastic in end-use industries offer lucrative opportunities for the long glass fiber market during the forecast period.

Leading Long Glass Fiber Market Players:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

LANXESS AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

RTP Company

SABIC

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (SBHPP)

The global long glass fiber market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automotive, consumer goods, sporting goods, industrial goods, and others.

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004862/

