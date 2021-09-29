Managed M2M Services Market Growth, Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2024 | Vodafone, Verizon, AT&T, Itron, Telenor, Telefonica, Sprint, Orange Business, Deutsche Telekom, Sierra Wireless

The managed M2M service market enables connectivity, compute and decision services that are necessary for connected solutions. Managed M2M services are a solution element within the broader solution sets of IoT, digital business and operational technology (OT) systems in industrial environments. Managed M2M services enable businesses to collect, analyze and interact with data streams, thus providing businesses with the ability to monitor, manage and control (manually and through automation) assets associated with business processes. Managed M2M services may encompass integrated and managed IT infrastructure and systems, OT infrastructure and systems, software, network services (connectivity), and IT services. This market focuses primarily on connectivity and a continuum of related value-added services, such as consulting, M2M device engineering, M2M application development and integration, related middleware aggregation, application hosting, and related system management.

Leading Managed M2M Services Market Players:

Vodafone, Verizon, AT&T, Itron, Telenor, Telefonica, KORE, KPN, Sprint, Orange Business, Services, Deutsche Telekom, Orbcomm, Eseye, Sierra Wireless, Stream Technologies, Aeris.

Managed M2M Services Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application:

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Managed M2M Services market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Managed M2M Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

