Master Batch Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

A master batch is a mixture of pigments or additives, encapsulated into a carrier resin during a heat process, then the heated mixture is cooled and cut into granular shape. It is then used for further mixing to ensure better dispersion, homogeneous compound and it minimizes batch to batch variations of any critical material. Master batch not only colors the plastics but also imparts some additional properties to plastics. It also allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during any plastic manufacturing process.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Schulman Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Tosaf Compounds Ltd, Dow Corning Corporation, Ingenia Polymers Corp., Foshan Laicai Plastic Masterbatch Co., Plastika Kritis S.A.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market classify into standard color, white, black, special effect, special effect, filler and others.

The market on the basis of polymer is broken into PP, LDPE &LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS and others.

On the basis of application the market is broken into flame reatrdant, antifouling agent, lubricanty, anti-fog agent, extrusion agents, corrosion inhibitor, anti-oxidant and others.

As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into automotive, electrical & electronics, building and construction, fast moving consumer goods, textiles, heath care, pharmaceutical, packaging and others.

