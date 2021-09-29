Osteotomy Plates Market – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 678 million By 2023 | Key Players – Arthrex, Acumed, Johnson & Johnson, GROUP FH ORTHO, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, OrthoPediatrics

Osteotomy plates are used for fixation of impaired bones during osteotomy surgical procedure. The global osteotomy plates market is estimated to reach $678 million by 2023, from $506 million in 2016, and growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the osteotomy plates market include the increase in incidence rate of bone-related diseases caused by improper diet or unhealthy lifestyle. Moreover, rising number of road accidents, increasing geriatric population, and growing preferences for surgical procedures for osteoarthritis and osteoporosis further boosts the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of osteotomy procedures and complications associated with osteotomy plates hinder the market growth. In addition, growing healthcare infrastructure, disposable incomes, increasing affordability, and untapped market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013579

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Arthrex, Inc.

Acumed, LLC

Johnson & Johnson

GROUP FH ORTHO

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

aap Implantate AG

Wright Medical Group N.V.

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Amplitude Surgical

Osteotomy plates market is segmented on the basis of material, application, end user, and region. Based on material, it is categorized into metal and polymer osteotomy plates. Metals are further segmented into titanium osteotomy plates and stainless steel osteotomy plates. The application segment includes knee surgery, hip surgery, and others which include elbow, shoulder, hand, maxillary (upper jaw) osteotomy, mandibular osteotomy and pelvis condition. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the market from 2016 to 2023, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013579

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL

Metal Osteotomy Plates

Titanium Osteotomy Plates

Stainless Steel Osteotomy Plates

Polymer Osteotomy Plates

BY APPLICATION

Knee Surgery

Hip Surgery

Others

BY END USER

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Tornier, Inc.

Medical & Optical Instruments Australia Pty Ltd.

Novastep Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Securos

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

TriMed, Inc.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876