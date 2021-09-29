PE Wax Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecast to 2030
This report researches the worldwide PE Wax market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global PE Wax breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global PE Wax market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PE Wax.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PE Wax capacity, production, value, price and market share of PE Wax in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mitsui Chemicals
Honeywell
Westlake Chemical
Baker Hughes
SCG Chemicals
Clariant
Sanyo Chemical
EUROCERAS
BASF
Marcus Oil & Chemical
SQIWAX
Young’s
Coschem
Lionchem
DEUREX AG
Savita
Paramelt
Synergy Additives
Hase Petroleum Wax Company
WIWAX
Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co., Ltd
Kerax
Quality Chemical Industries
YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO., LTD
Quality Minerals Public Company Limited
Qingdao Sainuo New Materials
PE Wax Breakdown Data by Type
Oxidation Type
Non-oxidation Type
PE Wax Breakdown Data by Application
Printing Inks
Adhesives
Masterbatches
Plastics
Rubber
Others
PE Wax Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
PE Wax Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global PE Wax Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PE Wax Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PE Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Oxidation Type
1.4.3 Non-oxidation Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PE Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Printing Inks
1.5.3 Adhesives
1.5.4 Masterbatches
1.5.5 Plastics
1.5.6 Rubber
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PE Wax Production
2.1.1 Global PE Wax Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global PE Wax Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global PE Wax Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global PE Wax Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 PE Wax Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key PE Wax Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 PE Wax Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 PE Wax Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 PE Wax Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 PE Wax Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 PE Wax Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 PE Wax Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 PE Wax Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Mitsui Chemicals
8.1.1 Mitsui Chemicals Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.1.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Honeywell
8.2.1 Honeywell Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.2.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Westlake Chemical
8.3.1 Westlake Chemical Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.3.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Baker Hughes
8.4.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.4.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 SCG Chemicals
8.5.1 SCG Chemicals Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.5.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Clariant
8.6.1 Clariant Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.6.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Sanyo Chemical
8.7.1 Sanyo Chemical Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.7.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 EUROCERAS
8.8.1 EUROCERAS Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.8.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 BASF
8.9.1 BASF Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PE Wax
8.9.4 PE Wax Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
