Polyalkylene Glycol Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2023

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Forecast to 2023:

Polyalkylene glycol is used in a wide variety of applications, due to their capability of offering thermal resistance, durability, and minimal maintenance to the product. Thus, they are used in various applications such as polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others. The global polyalkylene glycol market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading, owing to the increasing consumption of polyurethane foam in lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

It is estimated that the polyurethane foam segment is set to observe the highest CAGR in the market due to its growing use to improve the performance and increase the life cycle of the product. Moreover, increasing demand for reduced materials in pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. These factors have led to China, India, and Japan to be the major players of this region.

The North American market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to extensive consumption of lubricants and polyurethane foam in automotive, aviation, industrial, and other systems, and others. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico have achieved a significant place in the market due to the growing investments in end-use industries. Therefore, the growing demand for surface active agents and functional fluids produced from glycol are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

A notable development is achieved in Europe due to the growing demand for the product in polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, and others. The rapid urbanization coupled with technology have propelled the market to witness a higher growth. Thus, countries such as Germany, the U.K, and Italy are the major contributors to this market.

A considerable development is predicted in the Latin American region such as in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina due to the growing consumption of product in major industries. Moreover, a rapid development is estimated in the Middle East & African region such as Qatar, the U.A.E, and others due to increasing demand for polyurethane foam in automotive, construction and other sectors.

Market Segmentation:

The global polyalkylene glycol market is segmented into the product, and application. On the basis of product, the market is sub-divided into polyethylene glycol, and polypropylene glycol segments. On the basis of the application, the market is further segregated into polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others

Top 10 Leading Player:

Some of the well-known players operating in the global polyalkylene glycol market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), INEOS( Switzerland), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.( the Netherlands), DuPont (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell plc ( the Netherlands), Bayer AG ( Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), and Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) among others.

