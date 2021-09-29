Problem Management Software Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Atlassian, Axios, BMC Software, Cherwell and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Problem Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Problem Management Software Market



Problem management software is one of the key support software, focusing primarily on proactively analyzing requests to detect a recurring pattern and diagnosing the underlying root cause for an issue. Problem management software helps organizations minimize the business impact of service disruptions and prevent future disruptions. This software also helps IT investigate the root cause of an incident through structured problem analysis, and then document solutions and workarounds in the knowledge base. Trend analysis and periodic service configuration reviews also help to prevent the future disruptions, and IT can right-click from within any record in problem management to proactively schedule changes that remediate any issues.

This report focuses on the global Problem Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Problem Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atlassian

Axios

BMC Software Inc.

Cherwell Software

Freshworks Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

ServiceNow

Soft Expert

SolarWinds

Team Quest Corporation

Zendesk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

