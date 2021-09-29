Research Report Explores the Global E-Prescription Market 2019

Global e-Prescription Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows Hospitals and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.

The world E-Prescribing market is experiencing significant growth led by various government programs in a bid to implement E-Prescribing systems so as to improve the quality of healthcare and reduce medication errors. The E-Prescribing system is utilized in various applications comprising patient historical data, data security checks, preparation of complete medication list, and complete information of formulary.

In 2018, the global e-Prescription market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global e-Prescription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Prescription development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Drfirst, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise Solutions

Cloud-based Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global e-Prescription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the e-Prescription development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-Prescription are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

Continued…………………….

