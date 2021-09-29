Slovenia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Professional Survey with Industry Key Players – A1 Slovenia; Mobitel; Telemach; T-2, Debitel; Slovenije | 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com “Slovenia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Slovenia aiming for comprehensive fibre coverage. Slovenia’s fixed-line telecom market remains dominated by Telekom Slovenije despite regulatory efforts to develop competition in the sector. The Group suffered from declining revenue following the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and only showed growth again in 2017. To diversify its business interests and lessen the reliance on pure telecom services the company has expanded into the electricity and insurance sectors, capitalising on its extensive customer base. In response to competition the telco has also followed the path of many European incumbents and developed an international presence, focused predominantly on the Balkans region where it is becoming a regional provider of IT and multimedia services.

The competitive mobile market has four mobile network operators and a small number of mobile virtual network operators, operating in a country with a potential market of just over two million people. The regulator has addressed the need of mobile operators to be provided with more spectrum, holding a number of spectrum auctions in recent years. Additional spectrum in a range of bands will be made available for LTE and 5G services during 2019.

Slovenia’s broadband market continues to be dominated by a small number of players. Despite the launch of competing platforms, DSL remains the most popular access method though its market share is being eroded by the steady development of fibre-based networks, as well as by upgraded cable networks.

Key developments:

Telekom Slovenije unbundles fibre infrastructure;

Government funding extends broadband to more municipalities;

Government broadband program targets extending FttP to 90% of the population by 2020;

Telekom Slovenije launches satellite broadband services;

Sharp rise in VoIP connections as PSTN declines;

Telecoms sector investment recovers from economic downturn;

Proportion of access lines on NGNs continues to grow;

Amendments made to the Electronic Communications Act;

A1 Slovenia trials carrier aggregation technology to provide data at up to 877.5Mb/s;

Regulator and Ministry of Public Administration initiate a number of trials for the use of 5G technologies;

MVNO IZI Mobil transfers subscribers to Telekom Slovenije;

Regulator opens consultation into auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz, 10GHz and 12GHz bands;

