SMALL MOLECULE API MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2027

Small molecules are the organic compounds having low molecular weight which is approximately less than 900 Daltons. It includes lipids, monosaccharaides, secondary messengers, other natural products and metabolites, drugs and other xenobiotic. They are distinct from macromolecules such as proteins. In chemical biology, small molecule also includes metal ions and in this discipline small molecules may play the role of a chemical tool. Small molecules can have a variety of biological functions, such as cell signaling molecules, as drugs in medicine, as pesticides in farming, and in many other applications. These compounds can be natural or artificial; they may have a beneficial effect against a disease or they may be harmful. Most of the drugs are small molecules.

Globally, the market for small molecule API is gaining significant importance due to growing demand for newly developed small molecule APIs, and growing trend of contract manufacturing, among others. The total small molecule API market is expected to reach $279,687.1 million by 2027.

On the basis of types, biological API is by far the fastest growing segment of small molecule API and it is expected to reach $53,816.5 million in 2027.

Some other factors driving the small molecule API market are improving pharmaceutical industry in developing nations, growing corporate agreements, and such others.

Based on manufacturing methods, in-house manufacturing methods commands largest market share of small molecule API market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period 2016 to 2027. On the other hand, contract manufacturing/CMO is expected to be the fastest growing manufacturing method for small molecule API market. Some of the factors driving the demand of CMO are growing trend of contract manufacturing, rising strategic alliances, low cost.

Some of the challenges faced by the market are stringent regulatory requirements, Austerity Measures, and high overhead cost.

Geographically, North America is one of the major revenue generator as well as producer of small molecule API due to high adoption rate. Also, growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry coupled with improved R&D processes is boosting the growth of small molecule API market in Asian region.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global small molecule API market primarily include Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), Allergan plc (Ireland), AUROBINDO PHARMA (India), Cambrex Corporation (U.S.), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (India), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (U.S.), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), and others.

Study Objectives of small molecule API Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, Application and Manufacturing Methods for Global Small molecules API market.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Ø To provide Economical factors that influences the Global Small Molecules API market.

Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Research Laboratories

• Clinical Pathology Labs

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Component and Raw Material Suppliers

• Service Suppliers

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• The global market for small molecule API is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the period 2016 to 2027 to reach $279,687.1 million by 2027.

• The Asian and Europe small molecule API market is expected to grow rapidly during 2016 to 2027; whereas, North America will remain the largest market in 2027.

• By application of small molecule API, oncology segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.4% during the period 2016 to 2027.

• Based on the manufacturing methods, in-house manufacturing commands the largest market share of global small molecule API market; registered 60.1% share in 2015

• Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lonza, Pfizer, Inc., are so far the leading market players for small molecule API market globally

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 1INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5 GLOBAL SMALL MOLECULE API MARKET, BY TYPE

6 GLOBAL SMALL MOLECULE API MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7 GLOBAL SMALL MOLECULE API MARKET, BY MANUFACTURING METHODS

8 GLOBAL SMALL MOLECULE API MARKET, BY REGION

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILE

10.1 ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

10.1.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.1.3 FINANCIALS

10.1.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.2 ALLERGAN PLC

10.2.1 OVERVIEW

10.2.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.2.3 FINANCIALS

10.2.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.3 AUROBINDO PHARMA

10.3.1 OVERVIEW

10.3.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.3.3 FINANCIALS

10.3.4 STRATEGY

10.3.5 KEY DEVELOPMENT

10.4 CAMBREX CORPORATION

10.4.1 OVERVIEW

10.4.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.4.3 FINANCIALS

10.4.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.5 DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD.

10.5.1 OVERVIEW

10.5.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.5.3 FINANCIALS

10.5.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.6 GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

10.6.1 OVERVIEW

10.6.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.6.3 FINANCIALS

10.6.4 STRATEGY

10.6.5 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.7 LONZA

10.7.1 OVERVIEW

10.7.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.7.3 FINANCIALS

10.7.4 STRATEGY

10.7.5 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.8 MERCK SHARP & DOHME CORP.

10.8.1 OVERVIEW

10.8.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.8.3 FINANCIAL

10.8.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Continued…..



