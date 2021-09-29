Smart Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Segments and Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

Smart glass controls the transmission properties of light by alterations in heat and voltage. Various types of smart glass include thermochromic, electrochromic, photochromic, suspended particle device (SPD), polymer disperse liquid crystal (PDLC), micro-blinds, and nanocrystal glass. These glasses are majorly used in construction industry in the form of electrochromic windows.

The global smart glass market is segmented based on technology, end-user industry, and geography. According to technology, the smart glass market is categorized into thermochromic, photochromic, electrochromic, suspended particle device (SPD), polymer disperse liquid crystal (PDLC), and others (micro-blinds and nanocrystal glass). On the basis of end-user industry, the smart glass market is classified into transportation, construction, power generation, and others including display glasses at museum artwork exposition and sunglasses.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Frontiers, View, SAGE Electrochromics, Hitachi Chemicals, Asahi Glass Company, Smartglass International, Polytronix, Schott Corporation, RavenBrick, Pleotint, Gentex Corp., Active Glass Technologies PLC, Essex Safety Glass, InvisiShade, Nippon Sheet Glass, Domoticware, Essex Safety Glass, GlasNovations, Guardian Industries, Du Pont, SPD Control Systems Corporation, VELUX Danmark, ChromoGenics, NeoView Kolon, Glass Apps

Segment by Type

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Electrochromic

Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

Polymer Disperse Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Display Glass Market:

Display glass is a special glass used for thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal displays (LCD) and OLEDs, which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass being the most important.

