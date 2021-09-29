Sonobuoy Market to Encounter Countless Growth Opportunities – Global Forecast 2023

Global Sonobuoy Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Sonobuoy Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Sonobuoy Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Technology (SAR, DICASS, CASS, Others), Type (Active, Passive), Application (Detection & Tracking, Safety & Security, Oil & Gas, Others), Size (A, B, C), Deployment (Spring, Pneumatic, Free Fall, Cartridge) & Region – Forecast till 2023

The growth outlook of the sonobuoy market has improved due to technology advances recently. Market reports associated to the aerospace and defense industry have been put forward by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that target the study of recent market scenarios better. The market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period.

The cost-effectiveness of ASW systems is expected to open up new avenues for death in the coming years. The rise in the level of investment in the sonobuoy market is expected to motivate the development of the market further. The escalated purchases observed for unmanned underwater vehicles is anticipated to bolster the sonobuoy market. The upsurge in the number of contracts for sonobuoys is projected to raise the growth potential of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The market shows an escalated growth pace due to the positive influence exerted by the market forces. The absorbed costs in the market are easily dealt with, opening up more room for development in the market. The promotional and other related expenses are improved particularly due to the progress of the market. The competitors are keenly undertaking the challenges to development and are creating strategies that can lead to an advantageous overall effect on the market’s growth. Certain regions in the market are expected to achieve an absolute advantage in the market place due to optimized strategies. The accretive nature of some of the assets in the market is expected to boost the growth potential of the market. Additionally, the alliances being created in the market are expected to further motivate the expansion of the market in the coming years.

The vital companies in the sonobuoy market are –

Radixon (Australia)

SeaLandAire Technologies Inc (U.S.)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Ultra Electronics Group (U.K)

Lone Star Electronics Co. (U.S.)

ERAPSCO (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Sparton (U.S.)

Sigma Pi-Power Sources Pvt Ltd (India)

Industry Updates:

Dec 2018 Lockheed Martin and ERAPSCO have been granted spots on a possible $220.8M contract to provide the U.S. Navy with sonobuoys. The service aims to purchase up to 18K AN/SSQ-125A units by the issuance of delivery orders under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement. ERAPSCO, a shared venture of Ultra Electronics and Sparton, will perform work at facilities situated in Florida and Indiana.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the sonobuoy market has been carried out on the basis of deployment, type, technology, application, size, and region. On the basis of technology, the sonobuoy market is segmented into DICASS, SAR, CASS, and others. Based on type, the sonobuoy market is segmented into passive and active. Based on application, the sonobuoy market is segmented into detection & tracking, oil & gas, safety & security, and others. On the basis of Size, the sonobuoy market is segmented into A, B, and C. The segmentation of the sonobuoy market on the basis of deployment comprises of spring, pneumatic, and cartridge. The regions included in the sonobuoy market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the sonobuoy market consists of regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The North American region is anticipated to lead the sonobuoy market in the approaching years, owing to the existence of key manufacturers and growing military expenses. The Asia Pacific region trails the North American region in the sonobuoy market and is appraised to track the North American region through the forecast period owing to the upsurge in maritime disputes and amplified government expenditure by nations, such as China. Besides, the Chinese government has improved the investment level owing to a disagreement over territory among Phillippines, Brunei, and Malaysia.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Sonobuoy Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research, along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders; it helps the reader gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario, including historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also contains a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

