Submarine Sensor Market illuminated by new report including key players – DRS Technologies, Ducommun Incorporated, Harris Corporation, L3 KEO, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Thales Group

The advancements in the electromagnetic & acoustic sensor technologies as well as increasing deployments of attack submarines by countries across the globe are expected to drive the submarine sensors market. Higher maintenance costs as well as various cyber-security threats associated with these submarine sensors are anticipated to hinder the growth of submarine sensors market. Increasing investments by the defense sectors of various countries on underwater warfare competences would provide steady opportunities for the players operating in the submarine sensors market.

Major players operating in the market are Atlas Elektronik, DRS Technologies, Ducommun Incorporated, Harris Corporation, L3 KEO, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Safran Electronics and Defense, Thales Group

The global submarine sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, submarine type, and application. On the basis of type, the submarine sensor market is segmented into sonar, acoustic, fiber optic, and electromagnetic. The submarine sensor market on the basis of the submarine type is classified into Nuclear-Powered Attack submarine (SSN), Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN), and Diesel Electric Submarine (SSK). Based on application, the submarine sensor market is segmented into marine environmental monitoring, underwater species protection, oil resources detection, underwater communication, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The submarine sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Submarine Sensor Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Submarine Sensor Market Analysis- Global Analysis Submarine Sensor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Submarine Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Submarine Sensor Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

