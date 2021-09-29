Timing Relay Market 2019 Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Siemens, ABB, General Electric, Schneider

Timing Relay Market Scenario:

The global timing relay market is expected to grow at a 4.50% CAGR during the forecast period. Timing relay is defined as a control device which helps to control the functioning of two events. It is a combination of an electromechanical output relay and a control circuit. Its functions include on-delay, off-delay, repeat cycle, pulse generator, and memory latch, among others. Increasing demand for control devices in end-use industries and growing demand for electrical equipment is likely to drive the market for timing relays. Rising population and urbanization in developing economies would result in increased demand for electricity, which would drive the need for control devices such as timing relay device. In addition, the increasing focus on renewable power generation and increasing power generation capacity additions globally would accelerate the growth of timing relay market.

Increasing demand for control devices in end-use industries is a major driver for the growth of the global timing relay market. Various industries are investing heavily in control devices to increase the production efficiency and simultaneously reduce error ratio. This would positively impact the timing relay market with increased manufacturing activities and power generation capacity addition.The global timing relay market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand for electrical equipment globally. Market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing electricity demand and rising industrialization and urbanization.

Timing Relay Industry Segmentation:

Global timing relay market has been segmented based on timer, mounting type, function, end-user, and region.

By Timer

On-Delay

Off-Delay

By Mounting Type

Panel Mounted

Din Rail Mounted

By Function

Single

Multi-Function

By End-User

Utilities

Industries

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Timing Relay Market Leading Players:

Siemens (Germany),

ABB (Switzerland),

General Electric (US),

Schneider (France),

Eaton (Ireland),

Rockwell (US),

Omron (Japan),

Littlefure (US),

TE Connectivity (Switzerland),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

Fuji Electric (Japan), and

Infitec (Germany)

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global timing relay market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the timing relay market by its timer, mounting type, function, end-user, and by region.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, it is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in the power generation sector and increasing T&D network expansions in the region. For instance, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA), utilities continue to increase spending on transmission infrastructure. Expansion in transmission network would positively impact the growth of timing relay market. At the end of 2017, 405 miles of transmission lines were added with its completion dates planned through 2024. Similarly, the timing relay market is expected to experience growth in the countries such as India, China, and South-East Asian countries. Power generation capacity additions and increasing manufacturing activities in these countries are the main factors spurring the growth of the timing relay market.

