Ureteral Stents Market Explored in the Latest Research by Olympus, Teleflex, Pnn Medical, Allium Medical Solutions, Medline Industries, Coloplast, C.R.Bard,

Ureteral stents are used to prevent and treat the blocked ureter, thus allowing urine flow from the kidney. These thin tube are implanted into the ureter with the aid of a cystoscope. The global ureteral stents market was valued at $304 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $449 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in number of kidney transplantation cases across the world, sedentary lifestyles, rise in geriatric population, and surge in incidence of urological diseases, such as kidney stones and urinary incontinence, drive the market growth. In addition, rapid technological advancements, increase in awareness of the population about the treatment of urological diseases, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth. However, inadequate availability of skilled professionals and complication associated with the use of stents are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, introduction of smart phone applications such as ureteral stent tracker by various key vendors and increase in healthcare investment in emerging nations are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth in the near future.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Cook Group Incorporated

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Coloplast Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Pnn Medical A/S

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

The market is segmented on the basis of product, material, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into open end stents, double pigtail stents, closed end stents, and multiloop stents. By material, it is categorized into metallic stents, and polymer stents. Polymer stents is further sub segmented into silicone stents, hybrid stents, and polyurethane stents. The application segment includes kidney stones, kidney transplantation, tumors, urinary incontinence, and others. Kidney stones segment is further segmented into ureteroscopy, lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy. Depending on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ureteral stents market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report offers a quantitative analysis to assist the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to determine various products available in the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive market outlook.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Open End Stents

Closed End Stents

Double Pigtail Stents

Multiloop Stents

BY MATERIAL

Metallic Stents

Polymer Stents

Silicone Stents

Hybrid Stents

Polyurethane Stents

BY APPLICATION

Kidney Stones

Ureteroscopy

Lithotripsy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Kidney Transplantation

Tumors

Urinary Incontinence

Others

BY END USER

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

