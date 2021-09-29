Vitamin C Market Demand 2019 | Revenue Analysis Techniques, Regional Insights, Industry News, Top Key Players Review and Segment Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

In the modern era, every individual wants to lead a healthy life and eat food products that provide them with high-immunity. Observing this fact, it would not be wrong to conclude that the global vitamin C market holds great future potential. During the forecast period of 2018-2023, the market is estimated to generate around USD 9.87 billion. In terms of CAGR, the industry is anticipated to move forward at the rate of 3.98%. There are many factors that can be cumulatively held responsible for the success of the market. The higher ratio of people concerned about their health and demand for healthy lifestyle patterns are two of the key growth drivers for the industry. The use of smart devices like phones, tabs and increased usage of social networking sites further propel the development of the market. As people read about the importance of leading a healthy life on online mediums they start looking for healthy options to switch to. This in turn, works in the favor of the market and helps in progression.

The popularity of e-commerce platforms, hike in the number of people leading sedentary lifestyle and higher instances of vitamin deficiencies can be characterized as additional growth factors for the market. Vitamin C is one of the most essential vitamins out there. It is of utmost importance for the body’s immune system. It is because without it repairing damaged tissues would be pretty tough. It is also required to produce neurotransmitters through the process of enzymatic production. This vitamin also forms an integral part of enzymes and absence of it may disrupt their function. In recent times, the demand for vitamin C products has observed a steady rise. As a consequence of this, the global vitamin C market is gaining impressive growth. Vitamin C is referred to as ascorbic acid and L-ascorbic acid in chemical terms. It is normally found in food items like raw bell peppers, citrus fruits, strawberries, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

Key Players & Growth Strategies:

Some of the reliable names of this industry can be listed as

Amway,

Nutraceutics Inc.,

Bayer AG and

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The major strategies used by these players are novel product development and strategic expansion of business.

Vitamin C is crucial for small children as it plays a huge role in preventing scurvy. It is vitamin deficiency disease that affects young children. This vitamin can be attained through natural means or can also be consumed in the form of supplements. All in all, looking at the growing health consciousness amongst the masses it can be confidently said that this market will acquire great leads in the coming years.

Innovations

The global vitamin C market has observed many advancements in the last few years. Out of these PureWay – C take the cake hands down! It is one of the best vitamin C formulations till date. It can be absorbed much faster by the body when compared to its counterparts and has a whole lot of beneficial effects.

Market Segmentation:

Global Vitamin C Market has been separated into four distinct parts. They can be listed as applications, forms, regions and delivery formats.

On the basis of applications, the market has been divided into dehydration treatment, anti-aging, acne treatment, functional food & beverages, daily care, cosmetics and common cold.

When it comes to forms, the market is segregated into calcium ascorbate, D-Isoascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, potassium ascorabte and magnesium ascorbate.

Region-wise the market spans across various areas like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Lastly, based on delivery formats, the market has been differentiated into powders, chewables, gels & soft gels, capsules, tablets and liquids.