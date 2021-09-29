VOC Sensors and Monitors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type (Sensors, Monitors); Application (Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification and Monitoring, Leak Detection, Others) and Geography

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are an extensive range of carbon-based chemicals found in several naturally occurring and man-made solids and liquids. The VOC sensors and monitors market growth is highly propelled by the rising enforcement of occupational health & safety regulations by various governments in their respective countries. Moreover, rising awareness concerning air quality control and growing VOC sensors and monitors demand from emerging countries are other key factors fueling the growth of VOC sensors and monitors market.

The “Global VOC sensors and Monitors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the VOC sensors and Monitors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of VOC sensors and Monitors market with detailed market segmentation by device type, application and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading VOC sensors and monitors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players:

Aeroqual, Alphasense, AMS AG, Dragerwerk AG, Extech Instruments, FIGARO Engineering Inc., Global Detection Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and USHIO, Inc.

The global VOC sensors and monitors market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into sensors and monitors. The application segment of VOC sensors and Monitors market is classified into environmental monitoring, industrial process monitoring, air purification & monitoring, leak detection and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global VOC sensors and monitors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The VOC sensors and monitors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Analysis- Global Analysis VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Device Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

