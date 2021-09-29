Worldwide Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Report 2019, Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Polyoxymethylene (POM) is a formaldehyde-based semi-crystalline engineering thermoplastic. It is also known by different names such as acetal, polyacetals or polyformaldehyde. POM is characterized by high strength, rigidity, and hardness. It is used in precision parts and applications requiring high stiffness, low friction, and exceptional dimensional stability. In addition, it is commonly used as direct replacement for metals owing to high stiffness, stability, and corrosion resistance. POM, being an important engineering plastic, is widely used in the production of engineering components such as bearings, gears, wear surfaces, and safety systems such as seat belts.

The polyoxymethylene market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing usage in the electrical and electronics sector. Furthermore rising demand from the transportation sector boost the growth of the polyoxymethylene market. However, constant fluctuations in the feedstock prices and environmental concerns associated with product usage in plastic are the two major challenges faced by the polyoxymethylene market. Nonetheless, increasing application scope in the medical industry showcase significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the polyoxymethylene market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004877/

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

A. Schulman, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Celanese Corporation

China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

SABIC

The global polyoxymethylene market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as homopolymer POM and copolymer POM. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as electrical and electronics, transportation, medical, food packaging, consumer goods and appliances, construction, and others.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Polyoxymethylene (POM) market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Polyoxymethylene (POM) market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Polyoxymethylene (POM) market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market through the segments and sub-segments.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004877/

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Polyoxymethylene (POM) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/