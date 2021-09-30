Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Analysis by Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report titled on “Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization (AV) Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. The report also presents the market Research Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Key companies, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Asia-Pacific advanced visualization (AV) market

Advanced visualization (AV) systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. These help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. It is widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure. The Asia-Pacific AV market is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.44% during 2018-2023.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on the types of product, solution and imaging modality.

Based on the types of product, the market is segmented into hardware and software and services.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

Based on imaging modality, the market is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound and x-ray.

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Key growth factors

Asia-Pacific represented more than half of the world’s population in 2016, and with the population still increasing, the demand for efficient and early diagnosis of diseases like cancer is growing continuously. The rise in disposable income as well as an increase in awareness about advanced diagnostics will drive the market. There has been a massive rise in chronic diseases in the APAC region over the past decade, mainly cancer, cardiac and neurological disorders due to increased tobacco use, alcohol consumption, etc. Using AV is one of the best ways for early detection, diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Threats and key players

The APAC region has a significant disparity among its various countries regarding access to healthcare facilities. Although countries such as Australia and Japan have excellent medical infrastructure and imaging technology, countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan have subpar facilities. This could hamper the AV market from developing in those countries. The use of AV is complex and may require the assistance of service specialists or specialized training, which can be costly. This can hinder the growth of the market. The price of the AV tools is very high and many of the APAC countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan may not be able to afford them due to poorer economic conditions prevailing in those regions, which can constrain the market.

The key competitors in the Asia-Pacific AV market are Toshiba Corporation, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed and others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific AV learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the Asia-Pacific AV market.

3. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific AV market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on the product type – hardware and software and services.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solution – enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on imaging modality – magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (China, Japan, India and rest of APAC) market size data for the AV market.

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments.

9. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for AV to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

3. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights.

4. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

5. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

6. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

7. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

1. Toshiba Corporation

2. General Electric Company

3. Terarecon Inc.

4. Siemens AG

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V

6. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7. Agfa-Gevaert Group

8. Conmed

9. Ziosoft

