Automotive Software Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2027: AImotive, Airbiquity, Elektrobit, Green Hills, SoftwareLuxoft

Automotive software helps the user to interact with the hardware of a vehicle and controls the functions of a vehicle. It is also used to improve the dashboard display and ensures the safety of the operator and the passenger as well. It emphases on the growing trend of automotive haptics, and sensor fusion. The intervention of innovative technologies for the advanced user interface is boosting the automotive software market.

Some of the Major Players In Automotive Software Market:

AImotive

Airbiquity Inc.

Elektrobit

Green Hills Software

Luxoft

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rapid development in technology, adoption of AI in the automotive industry, an increasing number of connected cars, an increase in the use of electronic applications in the vehicle is driving the automotive software market. However, the lack of standard protocols for developing and maintenance of software platforms are restricting market growth. Moreover, for autonomous and semiautonomous vehicle automotive software is inevitable and also over the air (OTA) updates to reduce the recalls are creating ample opportunities for the automotive software market.

The “Global Automotive Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive software market with detailed market segmentation by application, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

