Backup as a service (BaaS) Report: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019-2025

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider. Instead of performing backup with a centralized, on-premises IT department, BaaS connects systems to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the outside provider. Backup as a service is easier to manage than other offsite services. Instead of worrying about rotating and managing tapes or hard disks at an offsite location, data storage administrators can offload maintenance and management to the provider.

The demand for reliable data backup and recovery software solutions would influence the digital transformation and data protection across verticals. Growing adoption of cloud data backup and significant growth in the data are driving the growth of the reliable data backup and recovery software and services among enterprises. Intense competition from open-source platforms would be a major challenge that would limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Inc

Commvault Systems

NetApp, Inc

Unitrends Inc

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

CA Technologies

Acronis International GmbH

Arcserve

Datto

Market by Product Type:

Online Backup

Cloud Backup

Market by Application:

Email Backup

Application Backup

Media Storage Backup

